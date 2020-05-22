Commerce Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.22% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.97. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.87 and its 200-day moving average is $228.49. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $261.25.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

