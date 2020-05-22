Commerce Bank Buys 2,739 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.85. 76,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.