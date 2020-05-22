Commerce Bank Buys 8,791 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $3,638,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,286,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 121,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

APH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,848. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

