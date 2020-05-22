Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,535. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $208,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,313,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,827 shares of company stock worth $18,553,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

