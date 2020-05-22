Commerce Bank Grows Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of LLY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.53. 40,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.