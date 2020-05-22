Commerce Bank Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.95. 489,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $151.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Cowen raised their target price on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

