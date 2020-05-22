Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.96.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.38. 132,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,540. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58, a PEG ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.46 and its 200-day moving average is $301.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $394.76.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,795 shares of company stock worth $115,218,038 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

