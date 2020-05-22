Commerce Bank Has $17.22 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commerce Bank trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $183.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,990. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.00. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $155.37 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.