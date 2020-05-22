Commerce Bank Has $18.93 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 85.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 70,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 150.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 35,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,338. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

