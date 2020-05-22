Commerce Bank Has $9.49 Million Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,559. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $302.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.46.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.