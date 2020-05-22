Commerce Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

CAT stock traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $111.81. 70,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.