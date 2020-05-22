Commerce Bank Purchases 1,484 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.26. 138,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,114. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.55 and a 200 day moving average of $195.20. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total transaction of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

