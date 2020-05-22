Commerce Bank Sells 11,926 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.42. The company had a trading volume of 608,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,571,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

