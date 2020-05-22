Commerce Bank Sells 27,254 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,254 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

