Commerce Bank Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,696 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of VSS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. 66 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

