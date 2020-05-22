Comparing Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NASDAQ:NLY)

Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Reit 1.35% 2.44% 0.27% ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH -142.51% 11.46% 1.21%

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Property Reit has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Brookfield Property Reit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Property Reit and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Reit $2.06 billion 0.30 $4.09 billion N/A N/A ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH $3.79 billion 2.39 -$2.16 billion $1.00 6.34

Brookfield Property Reit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookfield Property Reit and ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Property Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH 0 2 5 0 2.71

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a consensus price target of $7.64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Given ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH is more favorable than Brookfield Property Reit.

Dividends

Brookfield Property Reit pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Property Reit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH beats Brookfield Property Reit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock. Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

