Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.11 Million

Analysts expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post $60.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.75 million and the lowest is $55.10 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $66.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $262.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $278.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.11 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $295.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.65. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

