Contrasting Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & SINA (NASDAQ:SINA)

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINA has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and SINA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -0.22% -2.67% -1.85% SINA -1.00% -0.53% -0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and SINA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 SINA 0 4 3 0 2.43

Bandwidth currently has a consensus target price of $99.14, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. SINA has a consensus target price of $53.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.09%. Given SINA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SINA is more favorable than Bandwidth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of SINA shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SINA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bandwidth and SINA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 11.07 $2.49 million ($0.43) -250.91 SINA $2.16 billion 1.06 -$70.54 million ($1.03) -32.65

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SINA. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SINA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bandwidth beats SINA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels. The company also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format. In addition, it operates Weibo.com that offers discovery products to help users discover content; self-expression products to enable users to express themselves on Weibo platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on Weibo platform; advertising and marketing solutions; and tools and services. Further, the company offers online payment, online loan facilitation, games, VIP membership, and data licensing services. Additionally, it provides mobile value added services, which allow users to receive news and information, download ring tones, mobile games and pictures, customize caller ring back tones, and participate in dating and friendship communities. SINA Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

