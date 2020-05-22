Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,592 shares of company stock worth $651,503. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 265,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

