CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) to report $119.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.85 million and the highest is $164.09 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $219.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year sales of $569.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $472.90 million to $666.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $639.50 million, with estimates ranging from $619.23 million to $659.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 26.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.64. CorePoint Lodging has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 38.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

