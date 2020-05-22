CoreSite Realty Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.22 (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CoreSite Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 272.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CoreSite Realty to earn $5.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.15. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

