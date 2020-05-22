CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to post sales of $150.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.69 million and the lowest is $148.86 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $142.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $605.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $603.10 million to $610.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $658.00 million, with estimates ranging from $647.12 million to $666.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

COR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

Shares of COR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $40,239.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

