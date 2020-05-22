Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $5.86 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 2.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after buying an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after buying an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,442,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

