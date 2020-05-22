Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $229.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

COUP opened at $212.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.43. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $219.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,408,219.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 78,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $15,059,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,908,414.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,721 shares of company stock valued at $33,615,970. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $384,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,224,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 53.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 48.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $253,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

