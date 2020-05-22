Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €33.00 ($38.37) target price by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.29 ($42.20).

ETR:1COV opened at €31.39 ($36.50) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($56.02). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

