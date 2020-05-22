Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAP. ValuEngine raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Banco Santander raised Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Santander raised Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $240.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 1,296.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 9,913.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,287,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credicorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,502,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,946 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 16,230.0% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,817,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,619 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

