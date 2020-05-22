Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.70.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000.

