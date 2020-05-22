Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 690 Price Target for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) received a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 719.38 ($9.46).

TATE stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.26) on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 664.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 714.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

