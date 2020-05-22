Critical Contrast: Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) versus Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDS)

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Telephone & Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and Advanced Info Service PCL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone & Data Systems 0 0 4 1 3.20 Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telephone & Data Systems presently has a consensus price target of $34.10, suggesting a potential upside of 78.07%. Given Telephone & Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telephone & Data Systems is more favorable than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Dividends

Telephone & Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Advanced Info Service PCL pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Telephone & Data Systems pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telephone & Data Systems has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years. Telephone & Data Systems is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Advanced Info Service PCL’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone & Data Systems $5.18 billion 0.42 $121.00 million $1.03 18.59 Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.43 $920.15 million N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone & Data Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Telephone & Data Systems has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telephone & Data Systems and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone & Data Systems 2.55% 2.44% 1.22% Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67%

Summary

Telephone & Data Systems beats Advanced Info Service PCL on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management. It also provides wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories that include wireless essentials, which comprise cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as various consumer electronics, such as headphones, smart speakers, wearables, and home automation products. In addition, the company offers wireline services to residential customers comprising broadband and digital television video services, as well as voice services, such as local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; broadband, IP-based, and hosted voice and collaboration services to small- and medium-sized businesses; and wireline services to traditional interexchange and wireless carriers. Further, it provides business services, including data networking, Ethernet, broadband access, and VoIP services to small- and medium-sized businesses, as well as operates 262 retail stores and kiosks. The company offers its services to approximately 6 million connections. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through website and telesales. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Advanced Info Service PCL Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

