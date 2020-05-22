Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price

Headlines about The Mission Group (LON:TMG) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Mission Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 57.09 ($0.75) on Friday. The Mission Group has a 12 month low of GBX 33.25 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.27. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services for the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

