Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $367,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,173.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

