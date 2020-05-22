CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.56 billion. CSX reported sales of $3.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $10.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.39.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CSX by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

