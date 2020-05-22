Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Culp worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CULP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,468,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 45,368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CULP stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.84. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. Culp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Culp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

