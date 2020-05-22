Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,913 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.52% of Cyberark Software worth $49,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Cyberark Software by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 49,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Cyberark Software by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 82,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $99.09. 56,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.26. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

