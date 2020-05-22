Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.