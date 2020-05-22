Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,817 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WP Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $125,632,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1,628.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,626,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,409,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,895 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $20,161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WP Carey by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,538. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

