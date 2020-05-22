Deutsche Bank (DBK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK):

5/21/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.70 ($7.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.70 ($6.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.40 ($6.28) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €3.50 ($4.07) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.70 ($7.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.80 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.60 ($6.51) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €6.72 ($7.81) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.98. Deutsche Bank AG has a one year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a one year high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

