Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Update

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 834,100 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $24,326,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,640,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $24.08 on Friday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

