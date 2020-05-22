Diana Toman Purchases 10,000 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Stock

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) EVP Diana Toman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $10.50 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Billeaud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $472,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter worth about $1,535,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

