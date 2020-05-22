Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.24 Million

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to post $75.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.30 million and the lowest is $52.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,224.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $261.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $440.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $242.43 million, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $333.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

In related news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $4,388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,047.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 486,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 443,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 119,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 147,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

