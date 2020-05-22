Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,608.57 ($21.16).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

DPLM traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,742 ($22.92). The stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,194. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 1,191 ($15.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,641.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,798.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

