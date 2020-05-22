Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 128.71 ($1.69).

DC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.93) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Dixons Carphone has a one year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a one year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of $819.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

