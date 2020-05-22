Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. Docusign has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $136.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Docusign by 3,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Docusign by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

