Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $178.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.24. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $5,710,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 12,313.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 5.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 27.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 161,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

