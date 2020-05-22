Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

DG stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its 200-day moving average is $160.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $118.26 and a twelve month high of $185.01.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,199,000 after acquiring an additional 422,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after acquiring an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

