Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $78.47. 12,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,543. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

