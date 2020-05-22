Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,130,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,659,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 878,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after buying an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 493,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.42. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

