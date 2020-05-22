Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Holdings Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,445 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

NYSE DPG opened at $10.19 on Friday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.