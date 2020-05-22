Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 30,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $52,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $64.38 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

