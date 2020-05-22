Dynamite Market Capitalization Hits $158,479.67 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Dynamite has a total market cap of $158,479.67 and $80,827.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004596 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055636 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00355301 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012425 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010450 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012009 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 846,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,356 tokens. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

